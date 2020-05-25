Local

reopening Massachusetts

Week 2 of Mass. Reopening: What to Know

Beaches, parks and hair salons are among the industries allowed to open on Monday

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some businesses and parks will be allowed to reopen in Massachusetts on Monday -- with restrictions in place -- as the state cautiously moves to resume some activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The spate of reopenings are part of the first phase of Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to resume activities in the state. That plan has four phases en route to a full resumption of activities in what Baker envisions a "new normal" way of life.

Under the plan, released last week, manufacturing, construction and places of worship were allowed to reopen immediately.

Here's what can reopen Monday:

Businesses

Lab spaces

Office spaces (outside of Boston)

Limited personal services

  • hair salons
  • pet grooming
  • car washes

Retail

  • Remote fulfilment
  • Curbside pick-up

Recreation and outdoor

  • Beaches
  • Parks
  • Drive-in theaters
  • Some athletic fields and courts
  • Many outdoor adventure activities
  • Most fishing, hunting, and boating
  • Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations

Also in time for Memorial Day, many recreational activities can open Monday including beaches, parks, drive-in theaters, some athletic fields and courts, many outdoor adventure activities, most fishing, hunting and boating, and outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations.

Under phase one of Baker's plan, gatherings are still limited to 10 people or less.

