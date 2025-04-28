This week begins with absolutely beautiful weather! Monday looks warm and sunny, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s, well above the normal high of 61 degrees for early May.

Winds ease up compared to Sunday, and with bright sunshine and a mild air taking over, it will be a perfect day to enjoy some time outside. Clear skies and calm winds continue Monday night, allowing temperatures to dip into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the bunch, with another round of sunshine and highs in the 70s on the coast, with some 80s inland. A breeze will kick back up ahead of a weak cold front could bring a few showers/isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, coverage will not be impressive.

Temperatures will cool slightly behind the front, but it’ll still feel seasonable for midweek. We're looking ahead to a dry and cooler Thursday, but by Friday comes the next round of rain, with some showers lingering into Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but keep the umbrella nearby for the first part of the weekend.