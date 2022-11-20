Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills

We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Conn., Rhode Island, and southeastern Mass. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the north country and temperatures wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind chills have stayed in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tonight will be a cold one, our temperatures dip to the 20s and teens but it will feel like the single digits in Keene and Worcester overnight and down to the teens in Boston down to the Cape and Islands. Use layers and bundle up when stepping outside tomorrow. Give extra time for your vehicle to warm up, temperatures will continue feeling in the teens through 8 am. Tomorrow afternoon will feel like the upper 20s to low 30s, mostly sunny skies will take over.

In the long term forecast we’ll see mostly sunny skies though Wednesday with milder air rushing in. Highs on Wednesday will top out around 50. A high pressure system will take over and allow for quiet conditions. Thanksgiving will offer a beautiful day, some more clouds make it in but temperatures will dip into the mid to upper-40s. Black Friday will open the doors to some rain, the mountains may see some snow. This rain may linger into Saturday morning.