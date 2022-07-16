Weekend Closures of Sumner Tunnel Causing Heavy Traffic in East Boston

Weekend trips to Boston have proven to be even more difficult the last few weekends, with the Sumner Tunnel in east Boston being closed for restoration.

For the last few weekends, the Sumner Tunnel has been closed from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. The tunnel is currently under restoration on the weekends for repairs and repaving.

The closing of the tunnel has proven to be difficult for commuters in the area, along with people either arriving or leaving from Boston's Logan International Airport.

The tunnel's closure on the weekends has also made it harder for people driving into the city to attend concerts, sports games, or eat at restaurants.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

"It's really bad," said Efrain Sierra, a Lyft driver in the city. "I have to go around instead of using the Sumner Tunnel... It's really frustrating, I'm doing a lot of [unnecessary turn-arounds."

For Tannaz Shahker, it meant having her family wait up to 25 minutes for her to pick them up at Logan Airport: "It's pretty bad."

"[The drivers] don't know where to go," said Arlene Hohneker, a resident in east Boston. "We get a lot of people getting lost, making illegal u-turns, and just creating mayhem everywhere."

The weekend closures are expected to continue into May of 2023, and then fully close until September 2023.