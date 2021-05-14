As ‘New Normal' Takes Hold, These Popular Boston Destinations Are Returning

In a sign of returning to a "new normal," the Coolidge Corner Theatre and Time Out Market Boston are among a number of larger venues reopening in Massachusetts.

It’s showtime once again at the iconic Coolidge Corner Theatre, 14 months after curtains closed due to the pandemic.

Time Out, too, has slowly reopened locations around the globe. The 25,000-square-foot destination in Boston brings together some of the city's top culinary talents.

Opening weekend festivities have already kicked off with 10 eateries - two more kitchens debuting this summer. There will also be live music and family-friendly activities.

Over at Coolidge Corner, tickets go on sale beginning May 7. A phased reopening starts Thursday with the return of some Coolidge classics, including a 4K restoration of Do the Right Thing and A Space Odyssey. First-run features begin in June.

Safety remains a priority, according to Coolidge Corner office manager Andrew Dixon, who said the venue has opted for a 15% capacity limit to maintain social distance.

“Everyone will be wearing masks," Dixon said. "We have opted to not open our concession stands quite yet. Right now are just focused on trying to make sure we show great movies.”

The capacity for all industries in Massachusetts will return to 100% on Aug. 1.

Massachusetts took another step toward the "new normal" this week as the state relaxed a series of COVID restrictions. As part of Step 4, Phase 1, both indoor and outdoor venues are now allowed to admit fans at 25% of their regular capacities, up from 12%.

Beginning May 29, group gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors. Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals, can be held at 50% capacity.

Restaurant guidance stipulating food be served with alcohol will eventually be eliminated and the maximum table size will increase to 10.

All restrictions are expected to lift on Aug. 1, according to Gov. Charlie Baker. Reopening phases are contingent upon public health and vaccination data.