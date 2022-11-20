Weekend Wraps Up with Coldest Seasonal Day Yet

High pressure has settled in and temperatures are turning cold. With strong west westerly winds, Sunday will be one of the coldest days we’ve had since late March. While the day is mostly sunny, highs will struggle to break into the 40s. Gusty winds at times will top 40 miles per hour.

A brief snow shower or two are possible in the late afternoon to evening. This will likely lead to wind chill values in the teens Sunday night and Monday morning. Those outside for prolonged periods of time should exercise caution.

The weather through Thanksgiving is quite exceptional, as much of the week is dry. We’ll see high temperatures each day trend warmer through Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will likely peak with the warmth as a system from the south surges in. Given the air temperatures, we’ll likely see mostly rain across Southern New England, while upper elevations in the Green and White Mountains will see wintry precipitation. Timing remains uncertain, but things trend drier through Sunday and Monday.