Well-known chef behind award-winning Italian dining spot involved with new North End restaurant

Cambridge, MA – August 8: Chef Tony Susi of Bar Enza in the Charles Hotel. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
A North End restaurant that has been in business for more than 10 years has morphed into a new dining spot with a familiar name--and with a well-known local chef involved with the place.

According to a source, Locale on Hanover Street is now called Little Sage, with an OpenTable page for the new place indicating that Tony Susi is the executive chef. Susi is a veteran chef and restaurateur within the local dining scene who ran Sage, an award-winning Italian dining spot on Prince Street that opened in 1999 and moved to a short-lived location in the South End approximately 10 years later.

The website for Little Sage is still under construction so it isn't yet known what might be on the menu; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here. (The OpenTable page for Little Sage appears to have the old menu for Locale.)

The address for Little Sage is 352 Hanover Street, Boston, MA. Its website will be at https://littlesagebos.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)  
