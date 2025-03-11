Well-known chef behind award-winning Italian dining spot involved with new North End restaurant

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A North End restaurant that has been in business for more than 10 years has morphed into a new dining spot with a familiar name--and with a well-known local chef involved with the place.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a source, Locale on Hanover Street is now called Little Sage, with an OpenTable page for the new place indicating that Tony Susi is the executive chef. Susi is a veteran chef and restaurateur within the local dining scene who ran Sage, an award-winning Italian dining spot on Prince Street that opened in 1999 and moved to a short-lived location in the South End approximately 10 years later.

The website for Little Sage is still under construction so it isn't yet known what might be on the menu; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here. (The OpenTable page for Little Sage appears to have the old menu for Locale.)

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for Little Sage is 352 Hanover Street, Boston, MA. Its website will be at https://littlesagebos.com/