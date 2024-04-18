boston restaurant talk

Renowned Israeli baker Uri Scheft to open third Bakey location in Newton Centre

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A pair of bakeries with a well-known Israeli baker behind them will soon be joined by a third location.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via a post from All Over Newton), Bakey is going to be opening in Newton Centre, with an earlier Fig City News article indicating that the business had been having popups within the Beacon Street space late last summer and fall, Once it opens, the new shop will join others in Boston and Brookline, and expect to see fresh breads, burekas, babkas, croissants, bagels, sandwiches, coffee, and more.

Bakey co-founder Uri Scheft is behind Lehamim Bakery in Israel, and he also co-founded Breads Bakery in New York City.

The address for Bakey in Newton Centre is 749 Beacon Street, Newton Centre, MA, 02459. The website for the business is at https://bakeybabka.com/

