Wellesley CVS stops food sales due to issue with mice

Signs at a CVS in Wellesley, Massachusetts, tell customers, "We are unable to sell food products at this time"

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

The shelves are bare of food at a CVS in Wellesley due to "a pest control issue involving mice," the Massachusetts town's health department said.

Several aisles of the Linden Street store are empty, with signs telling customers, "We are unable to sell food products at this time." Refrigerators were guarded by zip ties.

Customers were shocked to learn of the issue — and some raised questions about the supermarket next door.

"It's connected to Roche Bros., and is that, like, a larger issue?" one asked. "Cause mice can get through pretty much anywhere."

The Wellesley Health Department says health inspectors have been working in CVS to deal with the issue. Inspectors were also sent into Roche Bros., but found no pests inside.

"We're working closely with pest control and the Wellesley Board of Health to resolve this matter," a CVS spokesperson said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

WellesleyMassachusetts
