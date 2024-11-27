Massachusetts

Man gets life-threatening electric shock hanging holiday lights on Wellesley tree

A person who called 911 to report the injury said he was unconscious and didn't appear to be breathing, and when police officers arrived, they found him in apparent cardiac arrest

By Asher Klein

Falmouth Circle in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where a man was shocked and hospitalized while hanging holiday lights on a tree Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.
Wellesley Police Department

A worker was seriously hurt when he received an electric shock while hanging holiday lights on a tree in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, police said.

The contractor was rushed to the hospital from Falmouth Circle with life-threatening injuries after the incident about 10 a.m., according to Wellesley police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The man was using a pole to string up the holiday lights and it came close to or touched an electrical line atop a utility pole, according to police, which gave him a shock.

A person who called 911 to report the injury said he was unconscious and didn't appear to be breathing, and when police officers arrived, they found him in apparent cardiac arrest.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Firefighters and police were able to restart the worker's heart by shocking him with a defibrillator. He was rushed to Newton Wellesley Hospital, than taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, police said.

OSHA, the federal work safety agency, is investigating what happened along with police and the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant.

"The Wellesley Police, Fire, and WMLP Departments extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim and his family during this tragic incident," police said in a statement.

More Wellesley news

Health care Oct 22

Nurses at Newton-Wellesley Hospital vote to authorize strike, union says

Boston Oct 5

Two construction workers injured in Boston crash; one man arrested

Wellesley Sep 9

Color analysis studio brings viral trend to Wellesley

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWellesley
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us