WATCH: Video shows rescue of man, dog from icy Wellesley pond

Both the man and the dog are expected to be okay, according to Wellesley police

By Asher Klein

An ice rescue on Lake Waban in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.
Wellesley Police Department

A man and his dog had to be pulled from an icy pond they fell into in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Sunday in a rescue that was caught on video.

The drone footage shows first responders in wetsuits hauling the drenched man from a hole in the ice next to a boat in Lake Waban, then going back to grab the barking, struggling dog, named Tommy Sunday afternoon.

Both the man and the dog are expected to be okay, according to Wellesley police.

The video shows a large number of first responders by Wellesley College, which sits on the shore of Lake Waban. The school's police department was part of the ice rescue.

"It is safer to keep dogs on leash when walking near bodies of water during the winter months, even if it is an area that permits dogs to be walked under voice control," Wellesley Animal Control Officer Jenny Smith said in a statement, noting that dogs are often enticed onto ice by birds standing on it.

