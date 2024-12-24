‘LET THEM SLED': Fence pits sledders against flowers in Wellesley

A popular sledding spot in Wellesley, Massachusetts, was fenced off over the weekend, threatening to end a decades-long tradition, but someone tore it down and people are still sledding there anyway.

In fact, on Monday, pieces of the fence were used to spell out a message in the snow: "LET THEM SLED."

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society installed this fence around a hill on the Elm Bank Reservation in August. It was initially installed without a proper permit from the Department of Recreation and Conservation, according State Rep. David Linsky, who said the state ultimately issued the permit afterwards. The fence was meant to protect 100,000 tulip bulbs the group planted for the spring, but it's prompting concerns around safety and access to public property.

"I've been sledding on that hill every winter throughout my childhood," Natick resident Shawn Gouralnik said. "I stand with the fence rippers."

State Rep. David Linsky was concerned about safety, since the roads are narrow and part of the fence was electric, to ward off deer and rabbits. The representative was working with DCR and the Horticultural Society, which manages the property, to come up with a compromise.

"I obviously don't support tearing down the fence. You shouldn't be using self-help. That's wrong and it actually is a crime, but I also understand why people are mad," Linsky said. "And we need to make sure that the owners of the property who are the taxpayers of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have access to that property."

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society released a statement Monday saying in part, "Our primary purpose at Elm Bank is to serve our growing community through the development of the garden, and we look forward to discovering new ways to support our community as we do this."

A DCR representative told NBC10 Boston the agency was reaching out to the horticultural society about what happened.

"We are committed to ensuring that the needs of the community are met, including opportunities for traditional activities and access to spaces that make the reservation special. We look forward to working closely with the Mass Horticultural Society and local elected officials to address these concerns," the representative's statement said.