Wellesley Neighbors Upset Over Noise Coming From Pickleball Courts

Some people in Wellesley, Massachusetts, are annoyed over the sounds of pickleball matches that are emanating from Sprague Fields, according to a report from The Boston Globe.

Several neighbors near the courts have been complaining about the noise, according to the Globe, and the Wellesley Recreation Commission is holding a hearing Friday morning to hear about the issue.

“You have no idea how annoying pickleball can be,” one resident, named John Maccini, told the Globe in a phone interview. “It’s loud, and it’s repetitive. I can’t sit on my porch and read anymore. It’s totally stressful. My quality of life has been ruined.”

Pickleball is described as combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It's played on a badminton-sized court and with a modified tennis net. Players use paddles to hit a plastic ball back and forth, which creates the "popping" sound that some in Wellesley are upset over.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officials at the town's recreation commission told the Globe they were hopeful they could work together with community members to come up with a solution.