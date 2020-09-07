Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Missing Boater Recovered From Longfellow Pond, Wellesley Police Say

Wellesley police say they received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. on Labor Day for a report of a missing boater after a canoe capsized.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Authorities say they have recovered the missing boater they were searching for in Longfellow Pond after a canoe capsized.

Wellesley police say the person was taken to a local hospital. Officials did not provide any information on the person's condition.

Police received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. on Labor Day for a reported water rescue after a canoe capsized in Wellesley, Massachusetts. One person was reported to have gone under the water and had not resurfaced, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. Reports 222 More Coronvirus Cases, 8 New Deaths on Labor Day

New England weather 3 hours ago

Mostly Clear Labor Day Evening Before Increasing Warmth, Humidity on Tuesday

The Westborough Fire Department said on Twitter their dive unit had responded to the pond for a reported drowning.

Police asked people to avoid the area of Oakland Street, Standish Road and Longfellow Pond as they conducted their search.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWellesleylongfellow pondreported drowningwellesley police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us