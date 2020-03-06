Two public schools in Wellesley, Massachusetts, were dismissed early on Friday after a parent reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Upham Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School were the two schools dismissed at 11:45 a.m.

"We learned a short while ago that a Wellesley resident has tested positive for COVID-19," the school said in an email to parents. "This individual is a parent of children who attend the Upham Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School."

President Trump has signed an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The school district said the children are showing no symptoms and are healthy.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the proactive decision to release students early at Upham and WMS in order to fully clean and sanitize both buildings," the district's statement said.

All other Wellesley Public Schools will complete their day on a regular schedule.

The school district said it will continue to work closely with the town health department and other town officials to provide further updates.

Several local restaurants say they are struggling with uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a third possible case of coronavirus in the state. A Middlesex County woman in her 60s who recently traveled to northern Italy has a presumptive case of COVID-19.

Previously, state health officials had acknowledged one confirmed case in a UMass Boston student who had traveled to Wuhan, China, and a presumptive positive case involving a woman in her 20s who lives in Norfolk County and had recently returned from Italy with a school group.

Rhode Island and New Hampshire have also each had two presumptive positive cases of their own.