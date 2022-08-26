Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
sewage

Often Broken Sewer Line Near Maine Beaches Getting Fixed Next Week

With construction underway near several popular area beaches, some parking spots are currently within work zones with peak-season vacationers still present and a rush of Labor Day visitors expected

By Dustin Wlodkowski

A sign showing a beach in Wells, Maine, being closed.
NewsCenter Maine

On Monday, a resolution to repeated breaks of a sewer line in Wells, Maine, will arrive in the town’s harbor.

That's when work is scheduled to begin -- weeks earlier than expected -- to install a new sewer line after a decades-old one broke five times in one month.

The new line is made of a thicker material than the one it is replacing, according to the Wells Sanitary District, and be able to better withstand weather and boat strikes.

With construction underway near several popular area beaches, some parking spots are currently within work zones with peak-season vacationers still present and a rush of Labor Day visitors expected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

sewageMainebeachesWells
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us