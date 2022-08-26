Often Broken Sewer Line Near Maine Beaches Getting Fixed Next Week

On Monday, a resolution to repeated breaks of a sewer line in Wells, Maine, will arrive in the town’s harbor.

That's when work is scheduled to begin -- weeks earlier than expected -- to install a new sewer line after a decades-old one broke five times in one month.

The new line is made of a thicker material than the one it is replacing, according to the Wells Sanitary District, and be able to better withstand weather and boat strikes.

With construction underway near several popular area beaches, some parking spots are currently within work zones with peak-season vacationers still present and a rush of Labor Day visitors expected.