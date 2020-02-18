Local
Maura Healey

Wendy’s to Pay $400K to Resolve Child Labor Law Allegations in Mass.

The state attorney general's office began investigating after a minor employed at a Wendy's in Worcester complained that teenagers were working too late into the night and too many hours per day

Wendy's restaurant exterior
Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File

Fast-food chain Wendy's has agreed to pay $400,000 to resolve allegations that it violated child labor laws by having teenage employees at dozens of Massachusetts restaurants work later and longer than allowed, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday.

"We are committed to being a responsible employer, with the goal that all employees have a rewarding experience as valued members of our team," Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's said in a statement.

The office began investigating after a minor employed at a Wendy's in Worcester complained that teenagers were working too late into the night and too many hours per day. 

Wendy's provided records to investigators, who found that the restaurant was violating two child labor laws by allowing 16- and 17-year old employees to work past 10 p.m. and more than nine hours per day.

Investigators estimated more than 2,100 violations at 46 corporate-owned Wendy's International LLC locations across the state.

In response to the investigation, Wendy's has changed its employee scheduling system to ensure compliance, the attorney general's office said.

"Wendy's came into compliance as a result of our investigation and took meaningful steps to ensure a safe and productive work environment for its young workers." Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.

