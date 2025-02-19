Serious crash closes Route 128 north in Wenham, police say

A serious crash on Route 128 in Wenham, Massachusetts, has closed the northbound side of the highway, state police said Wednesday.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48 (Grapevine Road), and drivers were being urged to avoid the area for significant delays.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt.

#MAtraffic Troopers investigating serious crash on Route 128 in #Wenham. ALL northbound lanes at Exit 48/Grapevine Road are closed with traffic diverted off that exit. Avoid area if possible - expect significant delays. — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 19, 2025