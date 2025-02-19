Traffic

Serious crash closes Route 128 north in Wenham, police say

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt

By Asher Klein

A rollover crash is causing backups on Route 128 in Wenham, Massachusetts, on Feb. 19. 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A serious crash on Route 128 in Wenham, Massachusetts, has closed the northbound side of the highway, state police said Wednesday.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48 (Grapevine Road), and drivers were being urged to avoid the area for significant delays.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt.

