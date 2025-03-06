11 students taken to hospital after falling ill at Maine elementary school

Eleven elementary school students were taken to the hospital after falling ill during a concert rehearsal in Scarborough, Maine, Thursday morning, and officials are now investigating the cause after ruling out a gas leak in the building.

The incident prompted an evacuation of the Wentworth School building on Quentin Drive while firefighters metered for a potential gas leak. None of the students were seriously ill, according to fire officials, and they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

School Superintendent Diane Nadeau said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that the situation began around 10 a.m. when about 120 third and fourth-grade students were gathered on risers on a stage in the school cafeteria, practicing for a concert. One student passed out, and others reported feeling ill.

School staff called emergency responders to treat the affected students and investigate a potential cause. Officials evacuated the building and the rest of the student body was walked over to Scarborough High School while firefighters investigated.

Fire Chief Rich Kindelan said the call was categorized as a mass casualty incident, and required every on-duty firefighter and some off-duty firefighters to respond to the school, as well as police and mutual aid departments. Despite the categorization, no one was hurt during the response and the symptoms the students experienced do not appear to be serious, Kindelan said.

Firefighters metered the building for a gas leak, checking for different types of gas, but found nothing of concern. The school has a working fire detection and carbon monoxide system, Kindelan noted, and neither triggered an alert. There were no reports of unusual smells before or during the call.

The rest of the students and staff have returned to the building, which firefighters deemed safe.

Kindelan said they were still waiting to hear from the hospital and did not want to speculate on what caused the symptoms.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.