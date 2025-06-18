‘We're all Karen Read': Hundreds of supporters celebrate verdict

The hundreds of Karen Read supporters gathered outside court cheered loudly when they learned she had been acquitted of all but one charge Wednesday afternoon.

Cheers from the crowd outside could be heard inside the courtroom as the verdict was read. Surrounded by cheering, pink-clad supporters, Read departed the courthouse with her attorneys and family.

Read was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges and guilty of a lesser charge of drunken driving in the 2022 death of John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend.

The atmosphere putside was almost like a concert or a Boston Celtics championship celebration. One woman held an American flag, swinging it back and forth. Others climbed on columns of public buildings.

The crowd numbers in the hundreds, in the area of 500 people.

"To know that there is some justice, there really is some justice," one supporter told NBC10 Boston. "To know that Karen's free, we don't have to do this again."

"We feel bad for the O'Keefe family because they lost a son. Now they can find out what happened to their son. Justice was served today, than God."

"This could be any one of us," the woman said. "We're all Karen Read. If we didn't have the funds she had to get herself out of this, where would we be? In jail."

"I'm overwhelmed," another supporter said. "Again, I do feel bad for the O'Keefes. They lost a daughter, lost a son, but she [Read] didn't do it. God bless Karen Read, she's free."

"It's justice for John, justice for Karen... justice for Norfolk County," another woman said. "It's amazing, it's well deserved."

"I'm so happy we got a verdict," one man said. "We still need justice for John, though. We need to investigate as a society what's happening."

"It's about time the Commonwealth gets it right," another supporter said. "I actually had a good feeling about it."