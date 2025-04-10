Members of the Dominican Republic community in Massachusetts and across the U.S. are mourning after hundreds died in a nightclub roof collapse Tuesday morning.

Lawrence has a large Dominican population, many with ties to those who died in the collapse. Over 200 people died Tuesday when the roof of iconic Dominican Republic nightclub Jet Set collapsed during a performance by famed merengue singer Rubby Perez. Concrete slabs killed some instantly and trapped dozens of others on a dancefloor where hundreds had been dancing.

"This is a bad moment for the Dominican Republic," Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña said.

"We're talking about 120,000 people in and around Lawrence," said Nestor Castillo, the mayor's communications director. "You could say 80-85% are from Dominican Republic."

Popular Lawrence restaurant owner Fray Luis Rosario, of Terra Luna Cafe, was one of those killed in the collapse.

"Fray Luis was a good member of this community," one person said Wednesday. "Always supporting. He was a very good man.

Beneath the rubble, Dominican-born former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez said members of his family remain buried in the rubble.

"With a heavy heart I send condolences to all our family members and the people in the United States that have family in the Dominican Republic," he said. "We're all sad and affected by the tragedy. Our hearts are with you."

Authorities confirmed former major league pitcher Octavio Dotel and former major league utility player Tony Blanco were among the dead. Also killed was Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the Monte Cristi province in the country and sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz told reporters that the number of people who attended Dotel’s wake spoke volumes.

“He was a person whom everyone loved. It’s very hard, very hard, truly,” said Ortiz, who recalled how he spoke with Dotel almost every day. “He was very funny. Octavio was a guy who was a fighter.”

At least 124 people died after a roof of a popular club in the Dominican Republic collapsed Tuesday morning.

Beloved fashion designer Martin Polanco was another who died in the collapse.

"Martin Polanco was just like my dad. His daughter was my childhood best friend. I will always remember him as a great dad, a great friend," Taina Pimentel said.

Friends and families continue to search for their loved ones, as the cause of the collapse is not yet known.

“Regulations should be followed and always on time because we maybe could’ve avoided this incident and not have this tragedy going on here," Castillo said.

A community vigil will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday outside of Lawrence City Hall, followed by a separate vigil at 5 p.m. at Terra Luna Cafe for the restaurant's owner.