Andrew Cuomo

‘We’re Going to Be There for You’: Cuomo Says NY Ready to Send 400 Ventilators to Massachusetts

"We wish them well and anything they need we're going to be there," Cuomo said.

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday his state is prepared to send hundreds of ventilators to Massachusetts on short notice if the Bay State requires them.

In his daily press briefing, Cuomo said he made the pledge during a conversation with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker the previous day.

"Right now our neighbors in Massachusetts are looking at an increase in cases," Cuomo said.

"They may need 400 ventilators and we know how important ventilators are. If their numbers keep going up and they have to scramble ... I said, 'You were there for us and we're going to be there for you.'"

Cuomo said his administration had identified the 400 ventilators and said they could be delivered to Massachusetts within 24 hours if needed.

"We wish them well and anything they need we're going to be there," he said.

Earlier this month, a New England Patriots tractor-trailer delivered some 300,000 N95 masks from Massachusetts to New York for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

The critical protective equipment was part of the more than 1.7 million N95 masks that Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased and had flown from China to Boston

