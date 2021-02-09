Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Marty Walsh

‘We're Not Selling': Mayor Walsh Plans to Keep Dorchester Home

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will not be selling his Dorchester Home as he prepares to serve as U.S. Labor Secretary.

By Gintautas Dumcius

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Boston Mayor Marty Walsh prepares to join President Joe Biden's administration, he says he isn't selling his Dorchester home — despite getting some offers.

In the weeks since Biden announced Walsh as his pick to lead the U.S. Labor Department, Walsh said he has received letters from people seeking to buy his home in Lower Mills, a neighborhood on the Boston-Milton border. The Dorchester Reporter first reported his remarks, which occurred at an event highlighting improvements to a park just under two miles from his home.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Walsh, the mayor since winning the 2013 race to succeed Tom Menino, said the votes on his nomination are expected to occur in the coming weeks. He plans to resign once his nomination is approved.

Read more at The Boston Business Journal

Read more on Walsh

Marty Walsh Feb 4

Walsh Leans on Experience as Mayor, Union Leader During Senate Confirmation Hearing

BOSTON Feb 8

Boston Redirects Some Police OT Funds to Help First-Time Home Buyers

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Marty WalshMassachusettsBOSTONJoe Bidendorchester
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us