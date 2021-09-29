We're Swimming Upstream With 3 Must-Try Ways to Make Salmon

Anna Rossi’s making a splash with three delicious ways to prepare salmon.

Up first, she shows us her father's signature dish, Pacific Alderwood Smoked Salmon, which will be sure to make your must-make list.

Then, we catch up with fitness guru and lifestyle expert Darcy Krinsky to learn the secret of her salmon burgers, which she promises even the kids will want to bite into.

Last, but not least, Anna shows us a perfect way to use salmon leftovers with a spread that's the perfect gourmet addition for any cheeseboard.

The Hub presents The Chef’s Pantry that will have you salivating for salmon tonight.

Watch the full episode above!