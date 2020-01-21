Local
Abandoned Dog

Police Searching for Owner of Abandoned Dog in West Boylston

The dog has not yet been claimed.

By Abby Vervaeke

Courtesy of West Boylston Police

West Boylston Police Find Abandoned Dog on Jan. 19.

Police are searching for the owner of a dog found abandoned in West Boylston, Massachusetts.

West Boylston Police said they found the male dog tied up to the Bunker Hill Parkway street sign at the intersection with Maple Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The dog did not have any tags.

An animal control officer brought the dog to the Worcester Animal Rescue League for further care, according to West Boylston Police. WARL initiated his seven-day waiting period on Monday and is currently providing veterinary care and temperament checks.

The dog has not yet been claimed, but is doing well and resting comfortably.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows where he came from should notify the West Boylston Police Department at 774-450-3510.

Abandoned Dog
