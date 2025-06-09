Driver fires gun during road rage incident in Holden, police say

A man is accused of firing a gun at another vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 190 in Holden, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said they were called to the southbound side of the highway near exit 4 around 8:20 a.m. where they met the other driver. The victim, who was not hurt, said the driver of a Ford F250 pointed a gun at them and fired at their vehicle. They provided video to investigators, who noted damage to their vehicle.

Police caught up with the suspect, later identified as Marcus Trujillo, 45, of Fitchburg, on Sunrise Avenue in Grafton. He was taken into custody, and charges are forthcoming, according to police.

The case remains under investigation by the Worcester County State Police Detective Unit.

Police initially said the incident took place in West Boylston.