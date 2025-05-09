Massachusetts

Man stabbed at West Bridgewater home; suspect facing attempted murder charge

West Bridgewater police say Mario Raul Babbs, 38, of Brockton, is facing charges in connection with the incident on Spring Street Thursday night

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.
Getty Images

A Brockton man is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing Thursday night at a home in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, police say.

Mario Raul Babbs, 38, was arrested by West Bridgewater police and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery after officers responded around 11 p.m. to a Spring Street home following two 911 calls reporting that a man was severely bleeding from the neck.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, responding officers found an East Bridgewater man with a towel around his neck, attempting to control the bleeding. The 36-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center South in Brockton. His condition wasn't immediately known and there was no update Friday.

West Bridgewater police determined there was an altercation occurred inside the home where several people known to each other had gathered.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Babbs allegedly forcibly entered a bedroom and stabbed the victim several times in the head and neck area before he ran from the home, police say.

An officer and K9 officer found Babbs in a nearby wooded area, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was first taken to a local hospital and later brought to the West Bridgewater Police Department.

Babbs is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us