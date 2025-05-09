Man stabbed at West Bridgewater home; suspect facing attempted murder charge

A Brockton man is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing Thursday night at a home in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, police say.

Mario Raul Babbs, 38, was arrested by West Bridgewater police and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery after officers responded around 11 p.m. to a Spring Street home following two 911 calls reporting that a man was severely bleeding from the neck.

According to police, responding officers found an East Bridgewater man with a towel around his neck, attempting to control the bleeding. The 36-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center South in Brockton. His condition wasn't immediately known and there was no update Friday.

West Bridgewater police determined there was an altercation occurred inside the home where several people known to each other had gathered.

Babbs allegedly forcibly entered a bedroom and stabbed the victim several times in the head and neck area before he ran from the home, police say.

An officer and K9 officer found Babbs in a nearby wooded area, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was first taken to a local hospital and later brought to the West Bridgewater Police Department.

Babbs is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges.