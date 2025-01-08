West Greenwich police to hold press conference after 4 people found dead at RI home

Police in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, are set to hold a press conference Wednesday, several days after four people were found dead inside a home there.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports the news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the West Greenwich Town Hall. Police have released very little information to this point.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The grisly discovery was made last Friday when officers responded to a home on Cheyenne Trail for a wellbeing check after a resident did not show up for work.

Authorities have said all four bodies had gunshot wounds. The victims have not been publicly identified, and police haven't shared any details on what happened inside the home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Neighbors told WJAR that a family of four — a father, mother and two children — lived at the residence and mostly kept to themselves.

Police said on Facebook later Friday that there was no threat to the public, and the investigation on Cheyenne Trail is ongoing.