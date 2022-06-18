Local

West Newbury Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. on Browns Lane

By Avantika Panda

Firefighters were battling a fire in West Newbury, Massachusetts on Saturday evening.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Browns Lane. Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage, and the fire appeared to have spread to the attached house as well.

Numerous area fire departments from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were assisting at the scene or providing station coverage.

All firefighters were ordered to vacate the building, and there were reports that the garage side of the building had collapsed.

Water availability in the neighborhood created serious challenges in battling the fire, officials said.

Crews were still on scene as of 9 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

