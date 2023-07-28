West Nile risk increases to ‘moderate' level in Boston, health officials say

Boston health officials are reminding residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites as the risk for West Nile virus was increased from low to moderate on Friday.

At this time, there are no confirmed human cases in the city. However, the virus has been found in mosquitoes in neighboring towns and cities, including Brookline, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said. The state does regular testing for West Nile and for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

It is common for West Nile virus to be found in New England in the summer. Most people infected with the virus will not experience any significant symptoms, but in rare cases it can be serious. Common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands. In most cases, people with mild systems will recover in a few days or weeks.

The Boston Public Health Commission says more serious symptoms include high fever, severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis or weakness. If you experience any of these, contact your health care provider immediately.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

West Nile is spread through mosquito bites. The Commission offers the following tips to reduce your risk of infection:

Avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitos are most active.

Wear long clothing and high socks to keep mosquitos away from your skin.

Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

Regularly empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water to prevent mosquitos from breeding. Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to attract mosquitos for breeding.

Regularly clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages.

For more information, click here.