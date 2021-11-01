West Roxbury Yoga Studio Catches Fire

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a yoga studio in West Roxbury Monday morning.

Boston firefighters had to open up the roof of the building and vent out heavy smoke. Crews found heavy fire when they arrived on scene around 1 a.m. Monday. The studio is located in a one-story commercial building at 1524 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.

The fire was contained to the one business. Fire officials were still checking for hot spots Monday morning.

No one was injured. No further information was immediately available.