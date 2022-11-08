High School Employee Arrested for Child Rape on Cape Cod, Police Say

A man who works at a high school on Cape Cod was arrested Monday morning for allegedly assaulting and raping a child, Yarmouth police say.

Daniel Robles, of West Yarmouth, faces charges of indecent assault and battery and rape of a child, Yarmouth police said Tuesday.

Robles works at the Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School as a coach and paraeducator, according to the school's website.

There is no connection between his work at the school and the investigation at this time, police said. School administrators have placed Robles on administrative leave.

Robles was arrested around 10 a.m. Monday, booked at the Yarmouth Police Department and transferred to the Barnstable District Court for arraignment, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing and authorities may seek additional charges, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Robles had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.