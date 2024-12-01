Massachusetts

2 injured in Westborough crash

The Westborough Fire Department said the crash happened in the area of 1800 Computer Drive.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people were injured in a crash in Westborough, Massachusetts, Saturday night.

Information was limited but the Westborough Fire Department said the crash happened in the area of 1800 Computer Drive.

Two people were taken to a local hospital but there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Fire officials haven't said what caused the crash.

