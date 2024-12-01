2 injured in Westborough crash

Two people were injured in a crash in Westborough, Massachusetts, Saturday night.

Information was limited but the Westborough Fire Department said the crash happened in the area of 1800 Computer Drive.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Two people were taken to a local hospital but there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Fire officials haven't said what caused the crash.