Train derails in western Mass., video shows freight cars piled up

A freight train derailed in western Massachusetts on Tuesday. No one was hurt, but footage showed train cars strewn across tracks and onto a nearby road.

The incident in Farley, part of the town of Erving, was characterized as an upright derailment by a Massachusetts Department of Transportation representative, who referred further questions to the Berkshire and Eastern Railroad.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A representative for the railroad said that eight railcars on the train derailed just before 4 p.m., causing no injuries and not requiring a hazmat response. An investigation into what caused the incident was underway.

Footage captured at the scene showed a flatbed car carrying an intermodal freight container across a road.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police in nearby Leverett shared more images from the scene, saying that Farley Road would be closed during cleanup, which will take days.

Erving is along the Mohawk Trail north of the Quabbin Reservoir.