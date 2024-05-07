Car crashes over wall at Westford shopping center; driver hurt

A car crashed off an embankment at a shopping plaza in Westford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, and its driver was hospitalized.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. Police and firefighters were at the scene, near a Market Basket grocery store at the Cornerstone Square shopping plaza.

Westford police said the crash, off Littleton Road, was reported about 12:14 p.m. They were still investigating what took place about 90 minutes later.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.