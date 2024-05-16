2 swans found dead, apparently shot, in Westford, police say

Police are investigating the deaths of two swans that were apparently shot, officials in Westford, Massachusetts, said Thursday, asking for the public's help in finding anything suspicious that might have taken place in the area.

The swans were found Tuesday in a wooded area on the western side of Nabnasset Pond, according to Westford police.

"From observations made of the deceased swans it is believed that a projectile was used to kill the swans," they said in a Facebook post.

They didn't say what kind of projectile appeared to have been used.

Westford police and animal control officers were looking into the death with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

They asked anyone who saw anything suspicious near the pond or on home surveillance video in the area that morning or the night before to call 978-399-2345. Anonymous tips can be sent to 978-399-2072 (Westford police), 800-632-8075 (state environmental police) or the anonymous tip line on the Westford police website.