Car crash closes street, knocks down wires in Westford

The Westford Fire Department said wires were down in the crash, telling drivers to use other roads to drive through the area

By Asher Klein

A car crash has closed down a road in Westford, Massachusetts, on Thursday, fire officials said, urging the public to avoid the area.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash on Depot Street near the Stony Brook Conservation.

The Westford Fire Department said wires were down in the crash, telling drivers to use other roads to drive through the area. First responders from other communities were assisting.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

