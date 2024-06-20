Weston

Weston crash killed 2 people Monday, authorities say

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that a fiery crash three days earlier in Weston, Massachusetts, left a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl dead

Police lights
Getty Images

Authorities say a fiery crash killed two people Monday in Weston, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of Route 20, near the intersection with, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said in a press release Thursday. Authorities did not say what time Monday the crash occurred.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Prosecutors say police received an automated 911 call from an Apple crash detection system in the vehicle. Officers arrived to find it engulfed in flames.

Police tried to extinguish the fire, but were not able to do so before firefighters arrived.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, and a 15-year-old female passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither person's name has been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, prosecutors said.

This article tagged under:

WestonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us