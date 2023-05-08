Local

WESTON

11 Ducklings Rescued From Weston Storm Drain

Images shared by the Weston Fire Department showed the ducks bobbing in the drain's dirty water, then in a cardboard box after being taken out

By Asher Klein

Images from a duckling rescue in Weston, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Weston Fire Department

Nearly a dozen baby ducks were rescued from a storm drain in Weston, Massachusetts, Monday morning, after a commuter heard their mother crying in distress, fire officials said.

The eleven birds fell into the drain on Church Street, the Weston Fire Department said. Their mom's frantic quacking got the attention of a nearby driver, and firefighters were brought out to fish the ducklings out.

Images shared by the department showed the ducks bobbing in the drain's dirty water, then in a cardboard box after being taken out. The reunited family waddled through a nearby field together, according to another photo.

A group of ducklings after being rescued from a storm drain in Weston, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Weston Fire Department
A group of ducklings after being rescued from a storm drain in Weston, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Firefighters pointed out that their colleagues across Massachusetts are used to dealing with this type of call in the spring.

This article tagged under:

WESTONducks
