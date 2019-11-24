Wet and Windy Sunday, With Wintry Mix North

We’re expecting a stormy Sunday on the way.

The mountains could see several inches of accumulation. In central and southern New England this will be mainly a rain event.

Southeast Massachusetts may warm into the 50s Sunday as heavy rain moves in. Thunderstorms are also possible along the coast. Winds will ramp up with gusts to 45 MPH along the coast. Minor coast flooding is possible. Up to an inch (with localized amounts just over) of rain is likely.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry. Temperatures will be seasonably cool Monday. Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will turn unsettled with showers returning. It will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures approaching 60 degrees.

On Thanksgiving we will be cooling off into the 40s and winds will be increasing. Strong winds will be in issue across the northeast and could have impacts on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Black Friday and the weekend look a bit chilly. Temperatures will drop back into the low 40s, but the sunshine will stick around.