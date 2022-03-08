Wet, Messy Snow Moves in Wednesday

More winter-like weather heads in for tomorrow as a storm passes by and brings in some snow.

Tonight we see clouds increase late as lows drop to the 20s as the wind subsides from evening to overnight going near calm. Our next storm system is an area of low-pressure tracking far offshore to our south. This system will bring in a wintry mix and snow showers to southern New England all day Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s so this is a messy storm in the fact that the snow will be very wet in texture and heavy. Lots of mixing will occur too near the south coast Wednesday afternoon. The stronger October-like sun angle will also work against snow accumulating on the roads. Grassy areas will see a sloppy snowfall and minor accumulation through the day.

We have some wet, messy, spring-like snow in store for tomorrow. Through Wednesday, we manage to get around 1-2" for most in southern New England. Mainly on the grass...we have the higher sun angle helping out with this one and keeping totals lower. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/4hVK9QWn5y — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) March 8, 2022

By sunset, the roads could be lightly coated with leftover snow as bridges and overpasses fall to below freezing. The system tapers off Wednesday night around midnight. We see about 1-3” widespread, from north to south. Around 1” in southern New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, around 2” in Massachusetts including in Boston, and around 3” of a wintry mix and snow along the south coast.

Thursday into Friday high pressure takes over and we end the work week on a quiet note. Highs return to the 40s and near 50 for both days. As we turn to the weekend, there is a larger storm system that may bring in heavy snow. For now, the track is more north so northern and western New England could see several inches of snow. While areas southeast would see little snow, mostly rain, then changing to snow on the back end. Stay tuned as we update the forecast. For now, we have a First Alert for the snow and strong winds on Saturday. Sunday is breezy with highs in the low 40s.