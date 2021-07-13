Wet Stretch of Weather Leaves Its Mark on Mass. Businesses

Massachusetts businesses that rely on summer weather are feeling the impact of a particularly wet July.

Jimmy Costin, owner of the popular Belle Isle Seafood in Winthrop, says record crowds in June have turned into a slower July due to the nonstop rain and torrential downpours.

"The whole entire business is predicated on good weather, obviously. For whatever reason, people, they correlate clams and lobster meat with sunshine," Costin said about his customers. "With the outdoor seating, obviously, that's probably half the seating, so if you're not sitting outside, you're not turning over those tables."

This is the third wettest July recorded. Beach vacations have been busts, holidays have been rained out and fewer people are dining outside.

Mark Daley runs Golf on the Village Green, a seasonal business in Natick.

"It's an old course built in 1964," Daley said. "The drainage is not great."

He says the recent downpours means more maintenance.

"It's been tough maintaining the course, cleaning up after all the storms, judging whether we should open or whether we should not open, it's definitely been stressful."

Gary Kandalaft, who owns the iconic Tony's Clam Shop in Quincy, says July has been a bit of a challenge.

"The weather for this month is like someone is up there crying a lot, it has not stopped," Kandalaft said.

He says the rain means fewer people dining at his outdoor tables, and less clams, due to the diggers not being out.

These business owners are hoping the rainy streak ends, but they say New England weather is usually pretty decent into October, so they're banking on that helping them.