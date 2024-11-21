Weymouth

Woman dies after being hit by SUV near Weymouth shopping plaza

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A woman was killed by an SUV near a shopping plaza in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, officials said.

The 78-year-old was rushed to South Shore Hospital from the area of Fox Plaza on Washington Street after being hit about 1:10 p.m., the Weymouth District Attorney's Office said. She was pronounced dead about 1:40 p.m.

Her name wasn't immediately being released.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and no charges were immediately filed, authorities said. State and local police were investigating what happened.

Weymouth police had urged the public to avoid the area around Fox Plaza during the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Weymouth
