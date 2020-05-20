WH Report Calls Beijing’s Lack of Transparency a Threat to US Interests: Officials

The White House is expected to make its China Strategy public as early as Wednesday, laying out various actions by Beijing that the Trump administration argues threaten American economic interests, security and values.

The strategy report was delivered to Congress on Wednesday after President Donald Trump signed it Tuesday, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the report.

The China Strategy is not focused on COVID-19, but the officials say it cites the pandemic as an example of China’s lack of transparency and the need for continued United States competition with Beijing.

