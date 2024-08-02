Olympics

What is Aly Raisman up to now? How the former Olympic gold medalist is keeping busy

The two-time Olympic gymnast who led Team USA to victory in 2012 and 2016 is retired, but the Needham native is continuing her winning legacy

By Emily Johnson

Aly Raisman
Jennifer Gonzalez/NBC Bay Area

Competing as an Olympic gymnast is challenging. It takes a physical and mental toll on athletes, which is why it is impressive to see those who are considered older continue to shine.

In 2016, Needham, Massachusetts' Aly Raisman became the oldest American woman to ever win a gold medal in Olympic gymnastics, at 22 years old. When the U.S. women won the all-around in Paris this week, Raisman relinquished that title, which now belongs to her former teammate, 27-year-old Simone Biles.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

An unfortunate shadow was cast over the two-time gold medalist's love for the sport after she came forward as one of the many victims of Larry Nassar, the former Olympic team physician, who was arrested in 2017 for sexual abuse. Raisman filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee after Nassar's sentencing.

Olympic gymnasts including Simone Biles and Aly Raisman spoke at a Senate hearing, saying the FBI failed them in the sex abuse investigation into former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman retired in 2020, and it was unclear whether or not she would continue in the gymnastics industry. But she has remained a strong presence in the world of gymnastics, and in January, joined ESPN as an NCAA gymnastics broadcast analyst.

Now 30, Raisman has proven her versatility by commentating on collegiate gymnastics meets, speaking from years of experience while providing wisdom and entertainment for audience members of all backgrounds.

Raisman's return to the media world brought about new revelations about a major challenge she faced. On a recent appearance of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Raisman revealed that she was hospitalized on two occasions since 2020 due to "stroke-like symptoms," contributing to her battle with post-traumatic stress disorder related to health care professionals.

Since her medical emergency, Raisman has focused on her mental health, avoiding stress and prioritizing her well-being. She is open about going to therapy and looks to eliminate the stigma that surrounds it.

And at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Raisman has been an official hospitality ambassador, taking part in interviews and watching the events from a new perspective.

More on gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles 15 hours ago

Simone Biles wows Team USA fans at Paris Olympics

Worcester 17 hours ago

How Mass. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik competes in the Olympics with eye conditions

USA Gymnastics 22 hours ago

Watch Simone Biles and Suni Lee's best moments from the women's individual all-around

This article tagged under:

OlympicsNeedhamAthletes
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us