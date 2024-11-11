What is open on Veterans Day?

Monday marks Veterans Day in the United States, a day to honor the country's veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The holiday dates back to 1919, when President Woodrow Wilson originally proclaimed it as Armistice Day. It would be officially proved as a legal holiday in 1938, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is celebrated on Nov. 11 of each year, regardless of the day of the week.

With Veterans Day falling on a Monday, many enjoy a three-day weekend this year. But what is open and closed?

USPS, Schools, Banks: What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day

The United States Postal Service will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Monday.

Many banks, federal courts and non-essential government offices are also closed.

The stock market is open to trading on Veterans Day.

Are schools closed on Veterans Day?

Massachusetts recognizes Veterans Day as a statewide legal holiday, so schools are closed on Monday. New Hampshire also recommends schools mark Nov. 11 as a holiday so most schools are closed. The practice varies state to state.

National Parks free on Veterans Day

The county's National Parks will be open and free to visitors on the holiday. "The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day (November 11)," the NPS says.

Veterans Day Deals

Many businesses are offering Veterans Day deals, though most discounts will require proof of a military ID. For online discounts, you may need to register for ID.me to verify military service. For a list of restaurant and food deals, click here.

Veterans Day events

Communities across the country will honor their veterans on Monday. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will mark Veterans Day with a ceremony at the State House on Monday morning. You can watch a live stream of the event here.