What shoppers can expect from Black Friday in Mass.

Black Friday is finally here and with it we kick off the holiday shopping season.

According to the general manager of South Shore Plaza, sales are expected to go up during Black Friday as new stores have opened at that location since last year.

It is expected that the crowds might get larger between noon and 7 p.m.

According to the National Retail Federation, over 183 million people are planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year.

But setting an alarm to brave the crowds for deeply discounted items the day after Thanksgiving is a thing of the past.

Black Friday deals are popping up earlier and earlier each year.

"But they're not special. They're just the same, you know, fake discounts week after week," said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Consumers' Checkbook.

Retailers hype Black Friday discounts, but these may not be the best prices of the year.

"The problem is few retailers actually charge that original price anymore. Instead, what they're doing is just presenting the illusion of getting you giving you a special deal when in fact most of the sale prices that are going to be out there are the same prices that were available a month ago and that will still be available a month from now," said Brasler.

Only some items will see exclusive discounts for the holiday.