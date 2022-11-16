What State Has the Worst Potholes? Surprise! Mass. Isn't Even in the Top 10

Massachusetts residents are constantly complaining about the potholes. And it's little wonder, the way our winters wreak havoc on local roadways every year.

But as it turns out, we don't have it that bad after all. At least according to a new report.

QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison site, analyzed Google search statistics over the past year to determine where potholes are most prevalent. And while Massachusetts wasn't far from the top, it didn't even make the top 10 worst states for potholes, finishing at #12.

Here are the 10 states with the worst pothole problems, per QuoteWizard's report:

Michigan Indiana Rhode Island Vermont Pennsylvania New Jersey Ohio Tennessee New York Illinois

Perhaps not surprisingly, most of New England ranked pretty highly on this list. In addition to Rhode Island and Vermont at #3 and #4, respectively, and Massachusetts at #12, Connecticut was ranked 20th, New Hampshire 21st and Maine 32nd.

Click here to see the full list.

The report also listed the U.S. cities with the worst pothole problems. Burlington, Vermont, ranked 10th, while Boston was well outside the top 10 at #32.

Nashville, Tennessee Spokane, Washington Yakima, Washington Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Seattle, Washington Grand Junction, Colorado New York, New York Kansas City, Missouri Los Angeles, California Burlington, Vermont

Click here to see the full list.