Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
massachusetts baseball

‘What Summer's All About': Baseball Is Back for the Worcester Bravehearts

The Bravehearts, part of the Futures League, prepared a COVID-19 plan for the 2020 season. 

By Dustin Wlodkowski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Baseball with hundreds of fans is back in Massachusetts, but not at Fenway Park or one of the minor league fields.

At least 200 people turned out Saturday evening for the Worcester Bravehearts inaugural game, a home run derby, at Doyle Field in Leominster. 

The Bravehearts, part of the Futures League, prepared a COVID-19 plan for the 2020 season. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 26 mins ago

Office Cleaning, Air Quality Were Once Behind the Scenes, Now Front and Center

mass. turnpike 32 mins ago

Construction on Turnpike Tower, New CarGurus HQ Cleared to Start

“I’m pumped because this is what the summer’s all about,” Bravehearts catcher Jack Gardner said ahead of Saturday’s game against the New Britain Bees. 

Gardner said he was thrilled and surprised when he found out there would be a 2020 season after all, even though the team isn’t playing its 19 home games in front of 2,700 people at Holy Cross. 

“It’s not actually our home but it’s our home away from home,” Gardner said of Doyle Field. 

Saturday's game drew families and fans of all ages, many of whom were masked or had masks with them. 

“Most people have had their masks on and people seem to be keeping their distances,” said Meghan Rodier, a mom at the game with her two kids and husband. 

“It’s working out really well,” she added, explaining that her family, from Oxford, are longtime fans of the Bravehearts. 

The Bravehearts won Saturday's game 9-8.

This article tagged under:

massachusetts baseballbaseballworcester bravehearts
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us