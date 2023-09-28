What to know about Karol G before her history-making concert at Gillette Stadium

The countdown to the mega-concert "Mañana será bonito" that Colombian superstar Karol G will present at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Thursday has begun, and her fans are ready to witness what will be a historic moment.

The urban singer is making history as the first Latin and Spanish-speaking artist to lead a concert at Gillette — home of the New England Patriots, and where the biggest stars have passed through.

Karol G's turn to headline Gillette is this Thursday and hundreds of people are expected to arrive in the morning to enter the event on time and avoid traffic.

Tickets were still available as of Thursday morning on the Ticketmaster website for the show, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here are a few things to know about Karol G ahead of the concert.

Karol G's real name

The singer's name is not really Karol. Her given name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, and she was born in Medellín, Colombia. She mentions her home country with pride everywhere she goes.

Where Karol G's stage name comes from

In search of a name that was more catchy, the singer shortened her first name, changed the letter 'C' to 'K' and included the first letter of her last name, to form Karol G.

When is Karol G's birthday

Karol G's birthday falls on Feb. 14 — the same as Valentine's Day. She was born in 1991.

Karol G started on 'The X-Factor' when she was just 14 years old

Karol G broke into the industry at the age of 14 on the Colombian version of “The X-Factor.” A few years after performing on the show, she was reportedly offered a record deal.

A helping hand from her father

Gillermo Giraldo has supported the singer since her stardom was still a dream, and has taken her by the hand in her career, to the point of being recognized on social media by the singer's fans and documenting every step of the tours. Under the name Papa G, Gillermo shows the singer's followers what life is like for Karol G.

Impressive music sales by Colombian star

Although at the beginning of the urban genre it was thought that female singers would not measure up, Karol G has proven the naysayers wrong. The Colombian singer has sold more than 3.2 million albums, including 1.3 million in the United States, according bestsellingaalbums.org.

Collaboration with Shakira

After several years of being one of the most followed couples in the industry, the singer separated from urban artist Anuel AA and, some time later, she joined forces with her pop superstar Shakira on the song “Te que fue grande.” In the song, both seem to talk to their ex-partners, since it came out following Shakira's breakup with Piqué.